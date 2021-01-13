Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH)

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

WISH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of WISH opened at $20.94 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

