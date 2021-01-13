Loopring Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $435.48 million and $99.84 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00411087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.28 or 0.04317722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,835,913 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

