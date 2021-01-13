L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.52. 94,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,111. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $77.46. The company has a market cap of $205.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

