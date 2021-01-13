Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after buying an additional 813,970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,605,000 after buying an additional 703,377 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 40.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,104,000 after buying an additional 430,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $54,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day moving average of $144.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

