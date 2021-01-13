Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 108.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15,946.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after acquiring an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,605,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $158,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

