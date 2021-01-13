Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.46 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,272.28 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,152.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

