Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN opened at $206.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 355.75, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $212.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.81. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $175,339.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $450,176.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

