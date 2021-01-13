Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 107.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after buying an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,946,000 after buying an additional 72,106 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,574,000 after buying an additional 91,118 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $158.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $165.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.24.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

