Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 157.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,900 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $243,925,000 after purchasing an additional 809,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut Lowe’s Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

LOW stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.11. 134,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,936. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.