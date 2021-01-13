LTO Network (LTO) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, LTO Network has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $50.98 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00043056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.78 or 0.00374792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.31 or 0.04132798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,391,285 coins and its circulating supply is 272,991,199 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

