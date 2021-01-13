Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUMO. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Lumos Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.37. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $652,796.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $2,376,282.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lumos Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.40% of Lumos Pharma worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

