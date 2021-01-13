Lunyr (LUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $212,826.03

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Lunyr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunyr has a market cap of $212,826.03 and approximately $133,751.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.44 or 0.00374561 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00041252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.99 or 0.04176521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (LUN) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

