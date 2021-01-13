LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $35,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYB traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $99.21. 2,310,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

