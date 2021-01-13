LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.95.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.
In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LYB traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $99.21. 2,310,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
