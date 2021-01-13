MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $20.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,746.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,769.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,608.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

