MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $713,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cummins by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI traded up $5.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.03. 1,037,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,217. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.95.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

