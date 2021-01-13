MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $483,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 365.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $29,037,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.08. 9,081,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,485,746. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

