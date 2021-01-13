MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases Shares of 2,600 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $149,309,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after acquiring an additional 585,392 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $24,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $97.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -673.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

