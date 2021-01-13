Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Up 249.3% in December

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a growth of 249.3% from the December 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46,277 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of NYSE MCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 110,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,011. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

