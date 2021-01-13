Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Update

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MAGE stock remained flat at $$0.99 during trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. Magellan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.66.

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals in North America. Its flagship property is The Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho. It is also building a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

