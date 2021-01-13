Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Update

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MAGE stock remained flat at $$0.99 during trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. Magellan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.66.
About Magellan Gold
