Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 343.80 ($4.49), with a volume of 17157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.38).

Specifically, insider John Booth bought 80,000 shares of Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £244,000 ($318,787.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 301.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.59.

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

