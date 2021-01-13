Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 343.80 ($4.49), with a volume of 17157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.38).

Specifically, insider John Booth bought 80,000 shares of Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £244,000 ($318,787.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 301.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.59.

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) Company Profile (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.