Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MAPIF stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.
About Mapletree Industrial Trust
Read More: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.