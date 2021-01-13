Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MAPIF stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

