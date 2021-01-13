MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,000 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 1,547,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRMD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,414,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,050. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. MariMed has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.74.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter.

MariMed Inc provides consulting services for the design, development, operation, management, and optimization of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities. It also develops and manages facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis, and cannabis-infused products under the Kalm Fusion, Betty's Eddies, and Nature's Heritage brand name.

