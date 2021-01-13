Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,108 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

