Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 281,262 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 204,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

MMLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $64.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

