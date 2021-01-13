Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after buying an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,783 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,268 shares of company stock worth $4,528,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,238. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $51.23. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.