Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Masco by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Masco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Masco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.34.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

