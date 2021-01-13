MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.62.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,117.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $4,687,490. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,662. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

