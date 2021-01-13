Matic Network Price Tops $0.0256 on Top Exchanges (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Matic Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matic Network has a market cap of $124.33 million and approximately $24.56 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Matic Network has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Matic Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00041754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00384417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.54 or 0.04232959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Matic Network Coin Profile

MATIC is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,864,264,338 coins. Matic Network’s official website is matic.network . Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

Matic Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.