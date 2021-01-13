McAdam LLC Buys New Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 155.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,531,000 after purchasing an additional 545,256 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,530,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 688.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 143,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,715,000 after buying an additional 114,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

