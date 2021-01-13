McAdam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

McAdam LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80.

