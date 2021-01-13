McAdam LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 55,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

