McAdam LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,813.21.

GOOGL opened at $1,737.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,765.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,607.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,843.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

