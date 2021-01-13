McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCFE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on McAfee from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

McAfee stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,693. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.58.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. Research analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

