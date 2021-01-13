McChip Resources Inc. (MCS.V) (CVE:MCS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.90

McChip Resources Inc. (MCS.V) (CVE:MCS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 12500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

About McChip Resources Inc. (MCS.V) (CVE:MCS)

McChip Resources Inc operates in the natural resource industry in Canada. The company invests in petroleum interests in Western Canada, as well as direct and indirect interests in minerals. It holds interest in Saskatchewan Potash project located in province of Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Madsen Red Lake Gold Mines Limited and changed its name to McChip Resources Inc in May 1981.

