McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.3% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,943,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,939. The firm has a market cap of $157.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.