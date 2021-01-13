McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.5% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 644,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $118,918,000 after purchasing an additional 186,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.09. 1,994,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,884. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.15 and its 200 day moving average is $210.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.