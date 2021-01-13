McGuire Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,116,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $100.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.