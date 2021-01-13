McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Catalent makes up approximately 2.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Catalent worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,823,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Catalent by 28.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 67.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Catalent by 562.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 566,642 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 26.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,656,000 after buying an additional 318,766 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $114.75. The company had a trading volume of 869,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,047. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. Catalent’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,163 shares of company stock worth $1,990,667 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.30.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.