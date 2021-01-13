McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.02. 2,077,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,594. The company has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.42 and its 200 day moving average is $176.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

