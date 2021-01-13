McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $117,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. 274,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,765,044. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

