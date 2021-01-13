McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,456 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 44,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 90,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,286,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,709,754. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.08. The company has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

