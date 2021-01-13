McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 352 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Biogen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Biogen by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.13.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

