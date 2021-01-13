McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Trading Up 1.1%

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.94 million during the quarter.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

