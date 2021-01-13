MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Trading Up 12.7%

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s stock price was up 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 150,192 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 113,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $120.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.67.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MediWound by 36.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 68,918 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in MediWound by 68.9% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 15.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

