Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Trading Up 7.2%

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) shares were up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 308,036 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 186,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Medley Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The asset manager reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter. Medley Management had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 11.47% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

