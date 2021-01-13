MEET.ONE 1-Day Volume Tops $47,024.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $302,711.28 and approximately $47,024.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00028464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00110143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00251748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00063073 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00060552 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

