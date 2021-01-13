Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of MODVF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
