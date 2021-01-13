Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MODVF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

