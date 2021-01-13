Melon (MLN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.83 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Melon token can now be bought for about $37.95 or 0.00115419 BTC on popular exchanges. Melon has a market cap of $56.06 million and $9.83 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Melon has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00041208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00042742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.00370342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.58 or 0.04308360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (MLN) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,179 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars.

