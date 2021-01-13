Melon (MLN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.24 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Melon has a market cap of $56.01 million and $9.24 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for approximately $37.92 or 0.00104367 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00043577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00381698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00040798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.87 or 0.04166829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,179 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

