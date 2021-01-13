Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MLSPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF remained flat at $$2.58 during trading on Friday. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

